Partly employed workers earn less than 400 euros

About 30 percent of all insured employees in Greece are working – or are declared to work – part-time for an average monthly salary of just 396.11 euros, according to data collected by the Unified Social Security Fund (EFKA).

Full-time employees receive an average monthly salary, before taxes and social security contributions, of 1,182.39 euros, according to the EFKA data, collected from the declarations of just over 261,000 employers.

From some 2 million insured workers, 21.9 percent are employed in wholesale and retail commerce, 13 percent in manufacturing and 12.8 percent in hotels and restaurants. Full-time employees work on average 21 days a month, while part-timers work 16 days.

In reality, to save on social security contributions, quite a few employers declare as part-timers employees who actually work full-time and, in some cases, every day of the month. Thus, during the decade of the financial crisis, when actual or declared part-time work proliferated, annual social security contributions dropped by 16 percent or 1.3 billion euros.

This practice is especially prevalent in the tourism sector, where inspections have revealed that many employees who officially worked three to four hours daily, actually put in 10-12.