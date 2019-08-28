Firefighters tackle blaze on Mount Hymettus near Athens

A large firefighting force was sent to tackle a blaze that broke out Wednesday in Vyronas on the slopes of Mount Hymettus, northeastern Athens.



Footage showed several houses being smothered in smoke as the fire was fanned by strong winds.



Speaking to Skai TV, Vyronas Mayor Grigoris Katapodis said authorities should be able to soon bring the fire under control.



Meanwhile, reports say a second fire has broken out on the Tourkovouna hill range in central Athens.



No more details were immediately available.

Φωτιά τώρα στον Υμηττό ορατή από το κέντρο της Αθήνας. Ας ελπίσουμε να μην επεκταθεί σε σπίτια. #υμηττος #πυρκαγιά #Φωτιά #πυροσβεστική pic.twitter.com/gstaflG7P0 — Alexandros Morellas (@A_Morellas) August 28, 2019