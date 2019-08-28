Fire near Delphi; ancient sanctuary not in danger
Online
The fire service said the ancient sanctuary and the nearby houses were not in danger, however the strong winds were hampering efforts to contain it.
Firefighters were battling a blaze that started in a forest near the archaeological site of Delphi in central Greece, earlier on Wednesday.
The fire service said the ancient sanctuary and the nearby houses were not in danger, however the strong winds were hampering efforts to contain it.
A total of 39 fire fighters with 13 vehicles, four water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter are in the area.