Mitsotakis: Greece, Germany working on climate investment package

Greece wants to draw up a major investment program with Germany, especially focused on climate protection, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during a visit to Berlin.



“We want, together with the (German) Chancellor to present an ambitious program on climate protection in the next few years,” Mitsotakis said at a news conference with Germany’s Angela Merkel, via an interpreter. He said this would include investment in electric mobility.

In a separate question, he also said that a settlement of a Greek reparations claim against Germany over Nazi occupation of the country could tighten relations.

Calling it a difficult and "sensitive" issue for Greeks, Mitsotakis said he hoped that "this chapter could someday close." Greece sent a diplomatic note to Germany earlier this year urging it to discuss Athens’s claim for war reparations.

“We look forward to a positive response and I am convinced that a final settlement of this issue would be exceptionally useful for the further strengthening of relations between our two peoples,” he added.

[Reuters]