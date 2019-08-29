Rouvikonas targets German Embassy in central Athens

Members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group on Thursday scattered flyers outside the German Embassy in central Athens, in a protest action that coincides with a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Berlin.

The troublemakers approached the well-guarded embassy on Loukianou Street in the upscale neighborhood of Kolonaki on 10 motorcycles and rode off after scattering the flyers. It is not clear whether any arrests were made.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek) has taken responsibility for the action in a post on an anti-establishment website, accusing the Greek government of “serving ill-mannered masters.”