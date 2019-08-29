NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man who dragged dog with car arrested in Crete

A 73-year-old man was arrested in the town of Rethymno on the island of Crete for tying a dog to the back of his car and dragging it along a road.

The man, who faces charges of animal cruelty, was tracked down by police after a witness posted a photo of the incident, showing the vehicle’s license plate, on social media.

According to unconfirmed reports the dog survived the ordeal.

