Man who dragged dog with car arrested in Crete
Online
A 73-year-old man was arrested in the town of Rethymno on the island of Crete for tying a dog to the back of his car and dragging it along a road.
A 73-year-old man was arrested in the town of Rethymno on the island of Crete for tying a dog to the back of his car and dragging it along a road.
The man, who faces charges of animal cruelty, was tracked down by police after a witness posted a photo of the incident, showing the vehicle’s license plate, on social media.
According to unconfirmed reports the dog survived the ordeal.