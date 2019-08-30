Turkish ambassador says Ankara committed to 2016 EU-Turkey deal

A day after hundreds of people landed on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday summoned Turkish Ambassador Burak Ozugergin to express the country’s concern over the increase in migrant flows from Turkey.

According to reports, Dendias stressed Turkey’s obligations under the 2016 EU-Turkey statement on stemming irregular migration from Turkey to the EU. According to the deal, Turkey has to take all the necessary measures to prevent new sea or land routes for illegal migration opening from Turkey to the bloc. The agreement also stipulates Turkey has to cooperate with neighboring states as well as the EU to this effect.

According to the same reports, the Turkish envoy said he would brief Turkish authorities on developments while emphasizing that Ankara remains committed to the 2016 pact.

Reports said Athens has also briefed the EU on recent developments.

Thursday's mass arrival was the biggest of its kind since 2016, when the EU-Turkey deal came into effect.