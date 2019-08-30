Greek authorities warn of high fire risk

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has warned of a very high risk of wildfires Friday due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds.

The agency highlighted a Category 4 risk for Attica, the northern Aegean, the Peloponnese and mainland Greece.

On Friday, firefighters battled three large blazes. A unit of 33 was sent to tackle a wildfire on Mount Penteli, north of the capital, Friday afternoon with four water-dropping aircraft and two helicopters aiding efforts.

A larger contingent of 52 firefighters battled a blaze in Tanagra, also north of Athens.

Another fire that broke out near Artemida, eastern Attica, earlier in the afternoon was contained before it could threaten homes.