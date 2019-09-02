Former Estonian president to advise minister on digitization

Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who is credited with the radical digitization of his country, has been appointed as adviser to Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Ilves will be part of the minister's experts committee which will prepare a blueprint for the digitization of Grece's public administration.



The blueprint aims to facilitate foreign investments, simplifying processes, create interoperability, improve cybersecurity, and boost investment in the startup business ecosystem.

The ministry says it wants to have the plan ready by the end of the year.

Ilves became president of Estonia in 2006, serving for two terms through 2016. According to his biographiocal ddetails, he worked as a diplomat and journalist, and was the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the 1990s.

He also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2002.