Another 131 migrants reach Greek islands

Greece's Coast Guard rescued 131 migrants off the coast of Chios and Samos in the eastern Aegean in the early hours of Tuesday.



Forty seven migrants were located in a dinghy northwest of Samos, while authorities were later called to the same area to assist another boat carrying 51 people. All migrants were led to the port of Vathi.

In Chios, the coast guard rescued 27 migrants from a boat and another seven people were located near the island's main port.