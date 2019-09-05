More firefighters sent to Nea Makri blaze

A large wildfire that broke out in a coastal town in east Attica continued to rage for a second day on Thursday, with more firemen sent to ensure no new fronts would ignite.



Some houses were evacuated as a precaution, according to fire service spokesman Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis.



Authorities said 138 firemen, four water-dropping aircraft and five helicopters have been deployed in the area.



The fire started about two hours after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Livisi, in the town of Nea Makri, while a second blaze broke out a few minutes later nearby, according to Nikos Hardalias, the general secretary of civil protection.



He said this is the seventh blaze in the last nine days in the same area.

The police issued an announcement warning drivers that several roads around Nea Makri have been closed off to traffic.