British man missing in Crete

Greek authorities in Crete on Thursday launched a search operation to find a British national who went missing during a walk in the regional unit of Iraklio.



The 72-year-old man was staying with his spouse in Abdou, a small rural village 33 klm south of the town of Iraklio. On Wednesday morning, he left his hotel saying he would walk to the Aposelemi dam, located northwest of the village.

His wife declared him missing to the local police station when he failed to return. She told authorities her husband has dementia.



An EMAK search and rescue unit were dispatched in the area to locate the man, assisted by policemen and volunteers.