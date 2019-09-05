British tourist found safe in Crete

Α British national who went missing after going for a walk in a mountainous area in the regional unit of Iraklio, Crete, was found safe, Greek authorities said Thursday.



Giannis Zafiriou, spokesman of the local EMAK search and rescue unit, said the 72-year-old man is dehydrated and tired, but well in his health.

The British tourist was staying with his spouse in Abdou, a small rural village 33 klm south of the town of Iraklio. On Wednesday morning, he left his hotel saying he would walk to the Aposelemi dam, located northwest of the village.



His wife declared him missing to the local police station when he failed to return. She told authorities her husband has dementia.



Rescue crews located him near Kastamonitsa, a village far from his intended direction.