Two months after election, poll finds public sentiment upbeat

A survey conducted by the Opinion Poll firm exactly two months after the center-right New Democracy government was voted into power in Greece, on July 7, ousting leftist SYRIZA, found that 53.3 percent of respondents feel more confident about the country's future prospects and its economy.

One-fifth of respondents said they were more pessimistic and around a quarter felt neither one way or the other about the country's course.

Just over half the respondents, 50.6 percent, also said that Kyriakos Mitsotakis appears to be a more “capable” prime minister than his predecessor Alexis Tsipras, who garnered just 20.1 percent of support, while 34.5 percent said they are “quite” happy with the new government's handling of issues so far and 20.6 are “very” happy.

Opinion Poll also gauged the popularity of the new government's ministers, finding that Michalis Chrysochoidis from the Ministry of Citizens' Protection came out on top with 34 percent, followed by the ministers for Development Adonis Georgiadis, Interior Nikos Dendias, Culture Niki Kerameus and Environment Kostis Hatzidakis.