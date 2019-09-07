Alex Bazeos | Athens | September 7-18

The Blank Wall Gallery presents a selection of works by photographer Alex Bazeos from his travels around different parts of the world. Aptly titled “The Atmosphere of the Moment,” Bazeos’ photographs capture glorious scenes of nature, interesting architectural features, moments of humanity and humorous vignettes of day-to-day life. Opening hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m.

Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138