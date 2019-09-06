Serious cases of West Nile down this year

The number of serious cases of West Nile virus infections in Greece dropped by 31 percent in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, according to the weekly report by the National Health Organization (EODY), published on Friday.



Based on the data, a total of 158 cases of WNV, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, have been recorded in the country so far, as well as 15 deaths.



Last week alone, health authorities reported 27 new cases and two deaths of people who developed meningitis and encephalitis.



Following a meeting with health experts on Friday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced the establishment of a body that will coordinate with the ministries of Interior and Rural Development to evaluate the implementation of mosquito control measures for 2019.