The first police raid on a university campus since the abolition of the asylum law last month took place on the premises of the Athens University of Economics and Business early on Friday.

Officers arrested foreign nationals believed to have been plying their wares on and around the university grounds.

They face charges of violating customs laws after 2,457 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized. Self-styled anarchists did not react to the raid which was carried out in the early hours.

A second raid took place early Saturday at the same university, again targeting sellers of contraband cigarettes. Two foreign nationals were arrested and over 1,000 packets of cigarettes seized.