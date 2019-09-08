MONDAY

Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata is to deliver a speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

New York College is holding an event titled “Efficient Public Administration: The Crucial Role of Leadership,” starting at 6.30 p.m. (8 Karytsi Square, Athens). Entrance is free. (Info: www.nyc.gr)

The Thessaloniki Professional Chamber holds its 2nd Annual Economic Forum at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center, from 6 p.m. (Info: www.eeth.gr)

An international seminar on Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power systems starts at the Royal Olympic Hotel (28-34 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: www.orc2019.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the July readings of its industrial production index.

Listed companies Iaso, Quality & Reliability, ANEK and Kanakis hold their annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is to visit Athens and meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (OLME) will hold a rally outside the Education Ministry, starting at 1 p.m.

An inauguration event for the Hellenic Industrial Property Academy will be held at noon at Ballroom III of the King George Hotel in Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: www.obi.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its second-quarter data from the turnover indexes in transport and in information and communication, and its August figures on the consumer price index and on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

Folli Follie, Lanacam, AEGEK, Yalco Constantinou and Vidavo hold annual general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its April-June statistics on turnover in accommodation and food service activities and on wages cost.

Athens-listed corporations NBG Pangaea, Naftemporiki and Olympic Technical hold general meetings.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is to visit Greece to participate in a European Civil Protection and rescEU event at the Elefsina Air Base.

The European Society of International Law Conference – titled “Sovereignty: A Concept in Flux?” – gets under way at the University of Athens. To Saturday. (Info: esilathens2019.gr)

The International Academy of the History of Science launches its first conference at the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: ciahs.hpdst.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the findings of its labor force survey for the second quarter of the year, as well as its May data on museum and archaeological site attendance and its June figures on building activity.

FRIDAY

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras travels to Helsinki to participate in an informal Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its second-quarter statistics on turnover for specific activities in the services sector, on people employed in the retail trade, and on construction production, and the July figures on input and output prices in agricultural and livestock production and on industrial import prices.

SATURDAY

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras visits the Thessaloniki International Fair and delivers a speech at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center.

Pharmacies across Greece to remain closed, except for duty pharmacies, due to it being the feast day of the Holy Cross.

SUNDAY

SYRIZA president Alexis Tsipras to host a press conference in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair, which ends on the same day.