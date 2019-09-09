Avramopoulos expresses faith in justice system after testifying in Novartis affair probe

After two hours of testimony before a prosecutor on Monday, during which he elaborated on his claim that a judicial probe into the alleged bribery of Greek politicians by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis had been fabricated along with the testimonies of witnesses, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos expressed his faith in the Greek justice system.

Avramopoulos, who sued protected witnesses who testified in the case, said his goal was for "the moral instigators and accomplices of a shady affair to be revealed." "I have faith that the justice system will bring to light the whole conspiracy and all the names," he said.

Deputy Supreme Court prosecutor Evangelos Zacharis is handling the probe into the claims by Avramopoulos as well as similar claims by former conservative premier Antonis Samaras and former finance minister Evangelos Venizelos who are also to be summoned to explain their claims.

Meanwhile a separate probe is under way into claims by Ioannis Angelis, another Supreme Court prosecutor, that the original investigation concerning the alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis was mismanaged and undermined by the interventions of an unnamed politician.

Zacharis is also expected to question Angelis in connection with his claims.