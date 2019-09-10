Ancient site found in south Evia

Recent finds on the island of Evia are believed to date to the 6th century BC, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.



The items were discovered during survey work for the installation of a wind park in an area 3 kilometers from the village of Yiannitsi in the municipality of Karystos.



According to the ministry, it was too early to draw solid conclusions about the activities that took place at the site, but pottery finds date it to the Archaic era, and possibly to the 6th century BC.