Djangofest | Athens | September 14-15

In its 10th year, Djangofest will feature nine bands and five dance groups in a celebration of gypsy jazz music inspired by 20th-century Belgian Jean "Django" Reinhardt at the Technopolis complex in Athens’ Gazi district. “Django” Reinhardt traveled through Europe performing solo and in a quintet during the World War II era. This year’s band lineup includes Frog String Quartet & Django Unleashed, Gadjo Dilo, the Yiannis Loukatos Quartet, the Speakeasies Swing Band, Swingadelics, Swing Shoes, Troi Mat and two all-star outfits. The festival begins at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit athens-technopolis.gr, where you can find more details.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.347.5518