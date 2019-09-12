West Nile death toll rises to 20

The death toll from the West Nile virus since June this year has risen to 20, according to this week’s report by the National Health Organization (EODY).

Up until September 12, authorities had diagnosed a total of 176 cases of the mosquito-borne virus. Of these, 109 developed illnesses affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis.

EODY is urging the public to spray insect repellent on bare skin and clothing, to install mosquito nets and screens, to remove stagnant water from basins, vases and gutters, to regularly mow lawns and to water plants in the morning.