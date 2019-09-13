Punters gambled over 16 billion euros in 2018

Greek punters staked over 16 billion euros on legal games of chance last year.

According to figures compiled by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP), Greeks bet 13.2 billion on all legal games to leave gross gaming revenues of 2.1 billion euros to the suppliers, while at least another 3 billion euros was gambled on video lottery terminals (VLTs), which EEEP has not accounted for.

Therefore total bets exceeded 16.2 billion euros, of which 7.7 billion euros concerned the turnover of OPAP, the local market’s leader.