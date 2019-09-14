Elevator operation suspended at Acropolis Hill due to high winds

Greece's Culture Ministry announced it is temporarily suspending the operation of tthe wheelchair lift at the Acropolis Hill in central Athens to avoid possible accidents due to the high winds blowing in the region of Attica.

The ministry said the elevator will resume operation when the weather improves.



Installed in 2004 as part of an effort to make Athens more accessible during the Olympics and Paralympics, the cage-like elevator has become increasingly prone to mechanical failures.

Ministry officials have declared they are aiming to install a new system in the near future.