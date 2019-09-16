Greek FM in Berlin to discuss migration, East Med

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Berlin on Monday, where he will be holding talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Dendias' visit is part of efforts by the recently elected Greek government to strengthen ties with Greece's traditional allies, sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, and particularly with Germany, which will be the country of honor at next year's Thessaloniki International Fair trade and investment showcase.

Talks between Dendias and Maas are expected to focus on the migration crisis, which has experienced a fresh surge in recent weeks, as well as on the challenges vis-a-vis Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Western Balkans and their integration into the European Union is also expected to be high on Dendias' agenda of talks in Berlin.