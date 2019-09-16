Battle with blaze continues on Zakynthos; Loutraki situation improves

Water-dumping aircraft rejoined the battle against a wildfire on the Ionian island of Zakynthos at first light on Monday morning after ground crews fought to contain the blaze overnight amid strong winds.

The fire started on Sunday morning in a forest of pine, a tree that is especially flammable, on the island's southern tip, near the villages of Keri and Agalas, both of which were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters and trucks have been dispatched to the island from different parts of Greece and authorities hope that a drop in winds will also help contain the blaze.

Abating winds helped the firefighting effort in Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth, which also started on Sunday and continued through the night but showed signs of weakening on Monday morning.