Weather to change, bringing rain, lower temperatures

The unseasonably warm weather is to set to change from Thursday, with a cold front forecast to sweep into the country from the north, bringing lower temperatures, rainfall and strong winds, with storms in parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to fall more than 5 degrees in the north of the country on Thursday while conditions will start deteriorating in western parts and the Aegean islands from tomorrow.

Temperatures are to dip to 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit)on the weekend in Athens, and 22C (72F) in the Aegean, before rising again early next week.