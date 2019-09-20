MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Youngsters march against climate change

Hundreds of school pupils took part in a demonstration against climate change outside Parliament in downtown Athens on Friday. The children joined their voices with those of millions of other young people in rallies stretching from Sydney to Manila, where students inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg’s call for a school strike took to the streets demanding action from their governments and the international community to tackle global warming. The protests were coordinated to take place ahead of Monday’s United Nations Climate Change Summit. [Orestis Panayiotou/ANA-MPA]

