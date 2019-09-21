Flu shots for the vulnerable

Greek authorities are urging vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly and people suffering from chronic illnesses, to get vaccinated against potent strains of the flu expected this winter.



Health experts say that since flu outbreaks usually start in mid-December, it’s best to get the flu shot in October or November.



The 2,276,000 flu vaccine doses that Greece has ordered, up 20 percent compared to last year, are expected to be delivered to pharmacies in early October.



It is estimated that 10 to 15 percent of the Greek population are infected each year.



The World Health Organization has set a 75 percent influenza vaccination coverage for vulnerable groups. None of the European Union member-states has met the target so far.