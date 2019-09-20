Delphi Forum roundtable presents Greece's investment plan

Institutional investors from international investment groups and business group representatives were presented with a full picture of the country's investment map by government ministers and deputies, during a Foreign Direct Investments Roundtable organized by the Delphi Economic Forum on Friday.



Ministers focused on the government's new tax and growth plan which aims to remove all obstacles to big investments in the country, such as the one at the disused airport of Elliniko.

They said the government will introduce easier and simpler procedures, as well as measures to tackle bureaucracy, increase transparency and accelerate the judicial procedures.

Concerning tourism, a member of the government pointed out that the aim is to improve its quality, while also stating that the government is preparing a strategic plan for the next decade so that investors will know the priorities for the country. Emphasis will also be given to the issue of sustainable development.

In energy, ministers said that the reduction in lignite use and an increase of renewable energy sources from 18 percent to 25 percent by 2030, is a central target. During the transitional period, emphasis will be placed on the use of natural gas, and the country plans to create more liquefied natural gas (LNG) destination and storage stations than the one in Alexandroupolis



The government is also going to focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs) for big projects, and wants the Hellenic Investment Bank to help in that direction.

This meeting was the forerunner of the discussion on foreign direct investment, which will be held at the next Delphi Economic Forum on March 3-5, organized with the Greek daily newspaper Kathimerini, in association with the Hellenic American Leadership Council.