MONDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins a week-long visit to the US, to hold a series of meetings and address the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday and the UN General Assembly on Friday. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and three deputy ministers.

Listed companies Piraeus Port Authority and Creta Farms hold general meetings.

TUESDAY

The Civil Servants Union (ADEDY), the Federation of Primary School Teachers (DOE) and the Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (OLME), the associations of bus and trolley bus workers in Athens, the union of workers on Line 1 of the Athens metro (Piraeus-Kifissia), the union of public hospital workers and the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation hold 24-hour strikes. The Athens metro will not run before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m., and the tram will only run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Media workers will hold a three-hour work stoppage from noon to 3 p.m.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with US President Donald Trump and North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Public Power Corporation releases its first-half financial results.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the April-June data on employment, hours worked and wages, and the August readings of its material costs index for new residential buildings.

The two-day international .droidcon Greece conference on Android apps, with the theme “The Rise of Minos,” opens at Iraklio in Crete. To Wednesday. (Info: www.droidcon.gr)

The Hellenic Bank Association holds an event in London titled “The New Era of the Greek Financial Sector: Transition to a Stable, Solid & Forward-looking Economy.” (Info: www.hba.gr)

Athens-listed enterprise Euroxx holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis holds separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades in New York.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) will host a seminar titled “Special Issues in Tourism Law” from 4 to 9 p.m. at 43 Academias Street in Athens. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The 3rd Panhellenic Conference on Digital Cultural Heritage begins at the University of West Attica. To Friday. (Info: www.euromed-dch.eu)

THURSDAY

Union workers at Trainose are scheduled to hold a 24-hour strike, which will also affect metro services to Athens International Airport.

Athens-listed Haidemenos will publish its first-half financial results.

Listed firms Elinoil and Avax hold extraordinary general shareholders meetings.

FRIDAY

The 8th eBusiness & Social Media World Conference, titled “Tune into the Cross-Channel,” will be held at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) from 10 a.m. (Info: www.e-businessworld.gr)

AutoTec Expo 2019 opens at the Mediterranean Expo Center (MEC) at Paiania in east Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.autotecexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its second-quarter data on service producer prices.

“Politeia: An International Conference of Political Scientists” opens at Zappeion in Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.hapsc.org)

An international symposium titled “2019 ESC Guidelines on the Management of Chronic Coronary Syndromes: A Critical Approach” opens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. To Saturday. (Info: ceciliamorandi@hotmail.com)

Listed corporations Elviemek and Quality & Reliability hold general shareholders meetings.

SATURDAY

The 44th Athens Home Expo opens at the Helexpo Center Maroussi (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To October 6. (Info: www.athenshomeexpo.gr)