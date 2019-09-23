Kerameus stresses role of education in protecting cultural monuments from climate change

Speaking ahead of the United Nations general assembly in New York, Education Minister Niki Kerameus has underlined the importance of protecting monuments of cultural significance from the repercussions of climate change.

In her speech in New York, Kerameus stressed the role of education in raising awareness to protect monuments.

"From our point of view, education is a basic factor in the respose to climate change," she said. "It can and it should contribute to the protection of our cultural and natural heritage."

Programs in schools, public awareness campaigns and the training of decision-makers and curators and administrators of historical sites can all contribute towards this aim, she said.