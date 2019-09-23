CCTV cameras must be off when schools are open, says independent body

Greece's data protection authority (HDPA) ruled on Monday that the operation of cameras and video recording surveillance systems is not allowed in schools when students are there.



HDPA said that when schools are closed, the relevant municipal authorities are responsible for the processing of any recorded data.



Municipal authorities are responsible for the management, cleanliness and maintenance of school buildings when they are closed, and that the use of a video surveillance system by public authorities for the protection of individuals and public property is permitted only in the areas they manage.