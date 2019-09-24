Migrant boy, 5, run over near overcrowded Lesvos camp

Police on Lesvos Tuesday launched a probe into a tragic incident on the island involving a 5-year-old Afghan boy who was run over by a truck near the island’s migrant reception camp at Moria.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the boy was inside a cardboard box that the truck driver ran over while turning into the parking lot of a nearby business where he was making a delivery.

The truck driver was being questioned while police are investigating the incident.

It was not clear why the boy was in the cardboard box or whether he was a resident of the Moria camp, which is currently hosting more than 12,000 people – four times its capacity of 3,000.