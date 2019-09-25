Theologists are reportedly proposing that the study of religion in schools should be divided between chapters that seek to develop students’ Orthodox Christian conscience and ones that seek to educate them on religion.

The proposals were made after the reforms introduced by the previous government in 2017, which stated that religion must not be taught on the basis of catechism, were ruled unconstitutional by the Council of State.

However, the country’s highest administrative court ruled that religious courses “should seek to develop the Orthodox Christian conscience” and that “this lesson should be directed exclusively at Orthodox Christian pupils.”