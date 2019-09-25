Husband accidentally runs over, kills wife on Skiathos

Authorities say a man accidentally ran over and killed his wife in the driveway of their home on the island of Skiathos, in the Sporades cluster.



The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday as the couple, both British nationals, were returning from a night out, during which they had reportedly consumed large amounts of alcohol.



The 58-year-old woman is said to have fainted after rushing out the car. Apparently unaware that she had fallen to the ground, the husband accidentally ran over.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police are investigating the incident.