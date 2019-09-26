KINAL strays from SYRIZA line on vote of Greeks abroad

Center-left party Movement for Change (KINAL) has weighed in to the debate on the right of Greeks living abroad to vote in national elections, presenting a proposal on Wednesday that differs significantly from the main opposition’s line.

One of the biggest differences with SYRIZA is in KINAL’s proposal that the overseas vote count toward the overall outcome. The center-left party also calls for the creation of a separate “constituency” for overseas Greeks, who would be able to elect between five and seven MPs.



The new positions would not require the creation of more seats in the 300-seats House, but would be subtracted from the country’s larger constituencies, it added.

KINAL is also in favor of a system whereby overseas Greeks can vote by mail instead of having to appear at designated locations such as consulates or embassies.