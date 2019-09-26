Drugs, knives seized in surprise police raid in Avlona prison

Improvised knives and small quantities of drugs were seized by members of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) who carried out a surprise raid in the prison of Avlona, north of the capital, late Wednesday evening.

The officers, backed by a riot police unit, entered the prison at 11 p.m. and searched all prisoners’ cells.

Authorities found 19 crowbars, 27 improvised knives and swords, eight skewers, small quantities of heroin and cannabis and 18 mobile phones.

The five-hour operation was ordered after a clash between Arab-speaking prisoners and Albanians earlier this month.