Villa Kapandji | Thessaloniki | To November 17

TAGS: Exhibition, History, City Life

“The Tenants” tells the story of Thessaloniki’s Villa Kapandji, a stately townhouse built in 1890 for a prominent Donmeh banker that went on to become a boys' school and is now one of the arts centers of the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET). The show illustrates how each chapter of the building's life also represented a chapter in the history of the northern port city. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Villa Kapandji, 108 Vassilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170, www.miet.gr

