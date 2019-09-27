One more brand of pills withdrawn over health risk

File photo

Greece's National Organisation for Medicines (EOF) on Thursday announced it is recalling yet two more lines of an over-the-counter heartburn medication containing the drug ranitidine, over fears that production lines have been contaminated with the potential carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.

The drug recalled on Thursday is marketed by Elpen under the brand name Lumaren FC TAB 150 MG and Lumaren INJ 50MG/2ML and also contains ranitidine. Elpen is recalling the drug as a precaution, despite having valid certification, an announcement said.



The move follows the recall of the well-known Glaxosmithkline drug Zantac and some generic versions on Wednesday, in the wake of similar action taken by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when tainted batches of the drugs were confirmed.