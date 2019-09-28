Teen death in amusement park attributed to excessive speed

Photo: magnesianews.gr

The fatal fall of a 14-year-old girl from the “flying carpet” of an amusement park near the town of Almyros in Volos central Greece on August 30 was the result of the ride’s excessive speed, a probe has found.



The probe, published over the weekend, found that the ride’s engine produces 123 horsepower instead of 15 hp as declared to authorities.

Moreover, the report said the amusement park should have been granted a license for the particular ride from the Development Ministry and not the municipal authority of Almyros, as was the case.



The 73-year-old woman who ran the business faces charges of negligence and endangerment in connection with the death.