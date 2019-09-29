AEK and PAOK shared a 2-2 draw in a thrilling derby at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Sunday night, that allowed Olympiakos to go it alone on top of the Super League table.

PAOK led twice in the game, both goals coming from Karol Swiderski, but AEK managed to respond, first with Dmytro Chygrynskiy and then with Milos Deletic, forcing the champion’s second consecutive 2-2 draw in the Super League.

The match played on front of some 35,000 AEK fans also had a missed penalty by PAOK’s Diego Biseswar and a goal by AEK’s Petros Mantalos correctly disallowed by the video assistant referee as offside.

Olympiakos had Youssef El-Arabi to thank for his brace in the Reds’ 2-0 home win over Lamia on Saturday, just three days before its Champions League encounter with Red Star in Belgrade.

The Piraeus team has 13 points from five games, while Xanthi is second on 12, one more than PAOK, after downing visiting Volos 3-1 on Sunday.

OFI has joined AEK in fourth with 10 points thanks to its come-from-behind 3-1 victory in Iraklio over 10-man Asteras Tripolis. Englishman Adil Nabi was the game-changer for OFI, as he entered the game on the 54th minute and by the 65th he had two assists to his name.

In another thrilling game with an even more spectacular comeback Larissa defeated host Aris 3-2 in Thessaloniki even though it had trailed 2-0 from the first 12 minutes of the game.

Panathinaikos scored its first win of the season, beating Panionios 1-0 away through a spectacular strike by Norwegian midfielder Ghayas Zahid. Atromitos saw off visiting Panetolikos 2-0.