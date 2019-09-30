NGO decries Moria camp as ‘hell’ following fire deaths

Medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday that it was “outraged” by the deaths of a child and a woman in a fire at the Moria migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos during a riot on Sunday sparked by dire conditions at the facility.

“No one can call the fire and these deaths an accident. This tragedy is the direct result of a brutal policy that is trapping 13,000 people in a camp made for 3,000,” MSF field coordinator Marco Sandrone said.

“European and Greek authorities who continue to contain these people in these conditions have a responsibility in the repetition of these dramatic episodes. It is high time to stop the EU-Turkey deal and this inhumane policy of containment. People must be urgently evacuated out of the hell that Moria has become,” he added.

MSF has teams at Moria who are assisting camp residents affected by the fire.