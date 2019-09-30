Tesla Tribute | Athens | October 1 - January 31

The Kotsanas Museum of Ancient Greek Technology pays tribute to the great Serbian-American engineer, inventor and futurist Nikola Tesla (1856-1943), who, among other discoveries, revolutionized how we generate and distribute electricity. The exhibition comprises scale models, including of Tesla’s lab at Colorado Springs and his hydroelectric plant at Niagara Falls, as well as explanatory texts on his life, work and contribution. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and admission costs 5 euros.



Kotsanas Museum, 6 Pindarou, Kolonaki, tel 211.411.0044