Greece’s Environment Ministry plans to extend a ban on construction activity on the slopes of Mount Hymettus in Attica through October 2020.



A legislative act is to be signed Tuesday by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. The ministry is essentially seeking to buy time until the issuing of a presidential decree designed to protect Mount Hymettus, a sensitive ecosystem.

The procedure to issue the presidential decree is in the final stretch as an environmental impact study has already been submitted.

The next step involves consultation with local residents and interested parties before Environment Ministry officials prepare the text which will be sent to the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.