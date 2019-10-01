Third group of refugees, migrants transferred from Moria

The third group of refugees and migrants being transferred from the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos’ Moria camp to mainland facilities this past week reached the Greek capital on Tuesday morning.



The Nisos Rodos passenger ferry docked at Piraeus port, carrying 215 men, women and children from Moria, where a fire on Sunday led to the death of a woman and sparked rioting. They are being moved to camps in Attica and the Peloponnese.



This was the third transfer carried out over the past week and aimed at easing some of the pressure on the woefully overcrowded Moria camp – 350 were transferred last Friday and another 110 on Wednesday, while an additional 400 are scheduled for transfer next Sunday.



Despite these efforts, however, inflows to the Greek islands remained high over the weekend, with official figures on Monday showing that from midnight on Friday until midnight on Sunday, 217 refugees and migrants landed on the shores of Lesvos, 43 on Chios and 114 on Samos.