Santorini Landscape | Athens | To November 3

Odysseas Elytis, Giorgos Seferis and scores of other writers have waxed poetic about Santorini’s natural attractions, just as dozens of visual artists have been unable to resist the island’s stunning landscapes. Dimitris Tsitouras is a collector who has spent the past 20 years tracking down and acquiring paintings by Greek artists inspired by Santorini, 80 of which are being shown by the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex in Athens. Standouts include selections from the Thirties Generation — Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika, Yiannis Moralis and Spyros Vassiliou — but also later artists like Opy Zouni, Costas Tsoclis and Pavlos Samios. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 3-6 euros. For more information, visit www.benaki.gr.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111