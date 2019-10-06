MONDAY

International food travel summit FoodTreX is taking place at the Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki Hotel. (Info: www.foodtrex.org/thessaloniki-2019)

TUESDAY

Railway workers will hold work stoppages from 5 to 8 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. The action will also affect the Proastiakos suburban railway and the Athens metro service to the airport.

The Foreign Ministry hosts an event on the possible impact of a no-deal Brexit on enterprises, with the participation of Alternate Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Deputy Minister Kostas Frangogiannis. (Info: brexit.gov.gr)

The 6th Forum on Taxation Law takes place at the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel (2 Vassileos Georgiou, Athens). (Info: www.palladianconferences.gr/alf19.php)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its provisional data on commercial transactions in August.

WEDNESDAY

The New York Times launches the Athens Democracy Forum 2019, titled “Reinventing Democracy: New Models for our Changing World.” To Friday. Events take place at some of the capital’s historic landmarks, including Zappeion, the Stoa of Attalos, the Acropolis Museum and the Old Parliament House. (Info: www.athensdemocracyforum.com)

Railway workers will hold a 24-hour strike, which will also affect the Proastiakos suburban railway and the Athens metro service to the airport.

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) and Enterprise Greece hold an informative event on the market of Jordan at 2 p.m. at the chamber’s premises (7 Academias). (Info: 210.338.2466)

The 12th International Scientific Conference on Energy and Climate Change opens at the Kostis Palamas Building (Academias & 1 Sina, Athens). To Friday. (Info: promitheasconference.wordpress.com)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) hosts a seminar on commercial and short-term property rentals from 4 to 9 p.m. (43 Academias, Athens). (Info: 210.362.3089, www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its September statistics on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

Listed company Entersoft will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

The 13th Maintenance Forum will take place at the Eugenides Foundation (387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens). (Info: www.maintenance-forum.gr)

The Research Institute for Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) holds its 10th conference at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.ielkaconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the July results of its labor force survey, the August readings of its industrial production index and the September data on inflation.

Lamda Development is scheduled to hold an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

FRIDAY

A seminar titled “Negotiations in Healthcare” will take place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Info: www.healthcarenegotiations.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its July figures on building activity.

Folli Follie holds its annual general meeting.

The annual “Discover Dogs” exhibition opens at the Mediterranean Expo Center (MEC) in Paiania, eastern Attica. To Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Info: www.discoverdogs.gr)

SATURDAY

Food equipment and technology show Foodtech 2019 opens at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport. To October 14. (Info: foodtech.gr)

The two-day WordCamp Thessaloniki 2019 Wordpress event opens at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall & Cultural Center. To Sunday. (Info: 2019.thessaloniki.wordcamp.org)