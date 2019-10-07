Railway employees call off labor action after court ruling

The union of railway employees announced Monday that they are calling off their planned work stoppage and 24-hour strike for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, after a court found their labor action was illegal.

The Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) is demanding new collective labor contracts.

The court ruling was prompted after the management of Greece’s railway services operator Trainose and its rolling stock maintenance provider, Rosco, appealed against the strike.

“We remain faithful to our request for a collective labor agreement and we will organize again new labor action which will be announced,” the union said.

The union of railway workers were planning three three-hour work stoppages on Tuesday – from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight – before scaling up their action with a full-day walkout on Wednesday.