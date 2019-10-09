Greece had the highest unemployment rate in 2018 among university graduates aged between 25 and 39 (19.9 percent) in the European Union, a study by the Hellenic Quality Assurance and Accreditation Agency (ADIP) has shown.

Moreover, the study also revealed that while many students are admitted to universities in Greece, few graduate. This is seen as mainly due to the phenomenon of so-called “eternal students” – due to a system that allows graduate students to prolong their studies indefinitely.

The large number of these students has also led to bloated statistics regarding the number of university students and explains why Greece has the highest student-to-teacher ratio compared to other EU countries.

The study showed that the proportion of students to teachers is 38.7:1, while Eurostat data in 2017 showed that the average ratio in the European Union was estimated at 15.4 students per teacher.